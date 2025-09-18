Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FERG. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from $231.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ferguson from $204.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ferguson from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ferguson from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.86.

FERG stock opened at $224.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.30. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $243.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 3.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 7.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 51.5% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 0.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 4.6% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

