Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF $ONEQ Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 58.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 457,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,759,000 after purchasing an additional 132,100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 82,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the period. Wealth Management Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $399,000.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $87.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.23. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $58.12 and a 12-month high of $88.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This is an increase from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.