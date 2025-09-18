Fiduciary Alliance LLC Acquires 2,475 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 79.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 75.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of BNDX opened at $49.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.16. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1092 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

