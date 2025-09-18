Fiduciary Alliance LLC Acquires New Stake in QXO, Inc. $QXO

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affinity Partners GP LP purchased a new position in QXO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,941,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in QXO by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,707,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,539,000 after acquiring an additional 14,667,571 shares during the last quarter. Blue Investment Opportunities LLC Project Breeze Series 1 purchased a new position in QXO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,142,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in QXO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,796,000. Finally, Catawba River Capital purchased a new position in QXO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,635,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QXO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of QXO in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of QXO in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of QXO in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of QXO in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of QXO in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QXO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

QXO Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of QXO stock opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.35. QXO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $24.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.69.

QXO Company Profile



QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

