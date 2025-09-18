Fiduciary Alliance LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $108,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $38.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

