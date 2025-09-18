Fiduciary Alliance LLC Boosts Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $203.64 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1 year low of $145.12 and a 1 year high of $216.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.21 and a 200-day moving average of $180.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $80.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

