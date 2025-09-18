Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys 1,100 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 15.0% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 20.7% during the first quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 23.6% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 44,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 58.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Dbs Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.2%

MDLZ opened at $62.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $75.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%.Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.86%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

