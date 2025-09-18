Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys 2,090 Shares of Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO stock opened at $59.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.54 and its 200-day moving average is $54.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.76. Tractor Supply Company has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $63.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 7.18%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.93 EPS. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.10%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Noni L. Ellison sold 5,200 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $332,592.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 28,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,750.44. This trade represents a 15.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,680 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $390,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,292.80. This represents a 14.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,680 shares of company stock worth $12,071,552. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

