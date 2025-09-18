Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys 351 Shares of 3M Company $MMM

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $2,506,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $786,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in 3M by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 366,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,785,000 after purchasing an additional 248,333 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $523,740.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,763.43. This represents a 57.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $925,859.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,522. The trade was a 68.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

MMM stock opened at $155.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.72. 3M Company has a 52 week low of $121.98 and a 52 week high of $164.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.18 and its 200 day moving average is $148.07. The firm has a market cap of $82.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 96.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $170.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.78.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

