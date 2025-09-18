Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys 407 Shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR $GSK

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of GSK by 14.9% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 78,651,833 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,046,972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210,921 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982,324 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,270 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in GSK by 1,360.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,165,043 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,795 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter worth $67,267,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth $36,665,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $40.34 on Thursday. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. GSK had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. GSK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.590 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4206 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

GSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $37.38.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

