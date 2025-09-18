Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys 8,069 Shares of Energy Transfer LP $ET

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer
In other Energy Transfer news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $23,436,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 69,178,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,938,360.72. The trade was a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Energy Transfer Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45.
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 5.80%.The business had revenue of $19.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.33%.
Energy Transfer Company Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.
