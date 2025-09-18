Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys 814 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 73.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,921 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 42.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 30.3% during the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 4,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,800,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDNS. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price (up from $328.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $358.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.33.

In other news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total value of $60,211.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,213.30. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $343,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 102,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,254,531.05. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,232 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock opened at $347.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $376.45.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

