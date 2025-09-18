Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys Shares of 2,420 SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF $XAR

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,202,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,263,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,258,000 after acquiring an additional 160,704 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 187,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 168,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,014,000 after purchasing an additional 34,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,706 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $222.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.52 and a 200-day moving average of $192.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $137.09 and a 1 year high of $225.25.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

