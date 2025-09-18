Fiduciary Alliance LLC Cuts Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Fiduciary Alliance LLC decreased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,821 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total value of $4,841,311.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,868.24. This trade represents a 47.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 45,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $9,597,780.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,154,751.25. The trade was a 65.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,645 shares of company stock worth $27,267,158. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $213.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.64. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.30 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.270-2.270 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.80%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

