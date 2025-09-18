Fiduciary Alliance LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GEM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 17,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 382,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after purchasing an additional 39,897 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $26.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.58. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $26.23.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

