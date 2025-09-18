Fiduciary Alliance LLC Grows Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $451,908,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 14,784.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,281,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $164,323,000 after buying an additional 1,272,765 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,380,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,485,402,000 after buying an additional 1,188,552 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $81,752,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 290.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 687,446 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $88,158,000 after buying an additional 511,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG opened at $119.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.52 and a 1-year high of $138.18. The company has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.98.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.48.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

