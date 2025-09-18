Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $459,000 Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $79,605,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 39,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.2% during the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,181,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,493,000 after purchasing an additional 68,858 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 14.1% in the first quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 39,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.6% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 163,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,760,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $91.95 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $62.41 and a 52-week high of $99.59. The stock has a market cap of $166.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.37 and its 200-day moving average is $87.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 33.68%.The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $4,851,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $594,800.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,265.63. This represents a 34.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 267,213 shares of company stock valued at $26,232,180. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

