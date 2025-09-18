Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $645,000 Holdings in BP p.l.c. $BP

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,536 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 2,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of BP by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in BP by 580.8% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BP. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BP from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. DZ Bank raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius began coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BP from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.77.

NYSE:BP opened at $34.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.60 and its 200-day moving average is $31.42. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $90.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.25, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.61.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. BP had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $46.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4942 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. BP’s payout ratio is presently 942.86%.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

