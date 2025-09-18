Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $722,000 Position in AECOM $ACM

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of AECOM by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AECOM by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in AECOM by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 16,718 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AECOM by 3.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,080,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,224,000 after buying an additional 36,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AECOM

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 53,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $6,348,277.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACM shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $112.50 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AECOM from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of AECOM in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on AECOM from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.44.

AECOM Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of ACM stock opened at $126.91 on Thursday. AECOM has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $129.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.82%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. AECOM has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Further Reading

