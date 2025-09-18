Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $747,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Fiduciary Alliance LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 61,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 61,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $96.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.39. The company has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $73.17 and a 12 month high of $97.59.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

