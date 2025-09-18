Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $769,000 Holdings in PTC Inc. $PTC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTC. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco bought a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on PTC. Oppenheimer increased their price target on PTC from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays set a $233.00 target price on PTC in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PTC from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.14.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $203.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.23. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.38 and a 52-week high of $219.69.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $643.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.12 million. PTC had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 20.74%.PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. PTC has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.630-7.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.29, for a total value of $429,984.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,053.47. The trade was a 11.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

