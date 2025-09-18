Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $980,000 Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE Aerospace stock opened at $289.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.49. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $159.36 and a 12 month high of $294.74. The company has a market capitalization of $307.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GE. UBS Group raised their target price on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

