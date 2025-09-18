Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $981,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 226.3% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 51.8% during the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO opened at $65.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $109.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.01%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

