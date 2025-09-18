Fiduciary Alliance LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ames National Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,015,000.

Shares of IWM opened at $238.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.23 and a 200-day moving average of $211.66. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

