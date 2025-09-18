Fiduciary Alliance LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 412.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 64,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 51,524 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 157,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,883,000 after acquiring an additional 17,337 shares during the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $191.23 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $187.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.06. The company has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.