Fiduciary Alliance LLC Invests $523,000 in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,946 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dover Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in Fortinet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in Fortinet by 16.6% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in Fortinet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 12,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.5% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $46,935,174.08. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,730,560 shares in the company, valued at $958,265,548.80. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $15,607,701.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,061,072,243.92. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.03.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $80.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.05 and its 200 day moving average is $96.36. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The stock has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

