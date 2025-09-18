Fiduciary Alliance LLC Invests $536,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,269,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,711,519,000 after acquiring an additional 579,175 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 24.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,102,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323,569 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 30.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,631,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,941 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,237,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,332,000 after acquiring an additional 386,518 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $568,042,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In related news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $543,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 40,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,567.70. This represents a 10.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AEP. Mizuho cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $108.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AEP

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $107.52 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $115.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.46.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.68%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 54.39%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.