Fiduciary Alliance LLC Invests $597,000 in iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.5% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of IWV opened at $374.38 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $273.60 and a 12-month high of $376.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $363.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.79.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.