Fiduciary Alliance LLC Lowers Position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF $SPD

Fiduciary Alliance LLC cut its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 178.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Stock Performance

SPD stock opened at $39.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.87. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.54 and a 52-week high of $39.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.66.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Profile

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to US large-cap stocks while applying a downside options overlay strategy. SPD was launched on Sep 3, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

