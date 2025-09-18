Fiduciary Alliance LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 $PSX

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 9,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.2% during the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Phillips 66 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Sigmund L. Cornelius bought 500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.55 per share, for a total transaction of $61,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,637.65. This trade represents a 2.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Hayes bought 8,350 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.90 per share, with a total value of $1,001,165.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 29,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,817.70. This represents a 39.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,910. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX opened at $133.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.69. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $140.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.38%.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.