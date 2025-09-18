Fiduciary Alliance LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF $VFH

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $428,000. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 24,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $132.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $100.87 and a 1-year high of $133.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.27 and its 200 day moving average is $122.92.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

