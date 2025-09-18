Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases 196 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,352.3% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 420,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,364,000 after purchasing an additional 416,970 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3,213.7% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 222,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,626,000 after purchasing an additional 215,671 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 817,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,874,000 after purchasing an additional 163,256 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 265,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,736,000 after purchasing an additional 146,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,933,000 after purchasing an additional 116,156 shares in the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJJ opened at $129.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $102.24 and a 52 week high of $136.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

