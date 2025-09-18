Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases 207 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQM. Seneca House Advisors boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 0.2%

QQQM opened at $242.89 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The stock has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.85 and a 200-day moving average of $214.99.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.3161 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

