Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases New Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KTOS. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of KTOS opened at $75.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 757.48 and a beta of 1.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $351.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.67 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.20%.Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 6,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $437,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 53,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,908.20. This represents a 10.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $412,920.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 258,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,760,583.86. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,430 shares of company stock worth $4,745,162. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

Further Reading

