Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF $IAT

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAT. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 329,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,612,000 after acquiring an additional 62,886 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $437,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF stock opened at $53.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.20. The company has a market cap of $642.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.09. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 1 year low of $38.30 and a 1 year high of $57.69.

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

