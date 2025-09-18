Fiduciary Alliance LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 57,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 37,271 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 100,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 51,064 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of SCHA opened at $27.74 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.79. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

