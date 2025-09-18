Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 176 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Fiduciary Alliance LLC trimmed its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,002 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.1% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 120,492 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 333,970 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $26,060,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,575,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $70.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.16 and its 200 day moving average is $75.62. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 12-month low of $65.52 and a 12-month high of $90.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.220 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

