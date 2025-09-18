Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 5,342 Shares of HCM Defender 100 Index ETF $QQH

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lessened its position in shares of HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:QQH – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,342 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in HCM Defender 100 Index ETF were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

HCM Defender 100 Index ETF Price Performance

QQH stock opened at $74.51 on Thursday. HCM Defender 100 Index ETF has a one year low of $53.37 and a one year high of $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $651.96 million, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.16.

HCM Defender 100 Index ETF Profile

The HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (QQH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the HCM Defender 100 index. The fund tracks a proprietary index that toggles between technology stocks and Treasurys, or a combination of both, depending on risk in the U.S. equity market. QQH was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by HCM.

