Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 6,474 Shares of HCM Defender 500 Index ETF $LGH

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lessened its stake in HCM Defender 500 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGH – Free Report) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,474 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned about 0.18% of HCM Defender 500 Index ETF worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

HCM Defender 500 Index ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA LGH opened at $59.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.19. HCM Defender 500 Index ETF has a 12 month low of $44.26 and a 12 month high of $59.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.76 million, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.90.

About HCM Defender 500 Index ETF

The HCM Defender 500 Index ETF (LGH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the HCM Defender 500 index. The fund tracks a proprietary index that toggles between US large-cap stocks and Treasurys, or a combination of both, depending on risk in the US equity market. LGH was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by HCM.

