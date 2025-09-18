Fiduciary Alliance LLC Takes $837,000 Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 77,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $663,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 10.1% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 10,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $9,330,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $170.99 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.95 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.74.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

