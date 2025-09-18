Fiduciary Alliance LLC Takes $859,000 Position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust $EFR

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 70,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 842,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 23,640 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 49,180 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 422,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,962,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Performance
EFR stock opened at $11.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38.
About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
