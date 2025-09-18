Fiduciary Alliance LLC Takes Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hurley Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DFSV opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.12. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $34.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

