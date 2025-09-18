Fiduciary Alliance LLC Takes Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,873,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,740,000 after acquiring an additional 907,073 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,995,000 after purchasing an additional 161,350 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 447,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,589,000 after purchasing an additional 87,395 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 389,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,455,000 after purchasing an additional 17,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 356,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $305.25 on Thursday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $170.11 and a 12 month high of $308.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.56. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

