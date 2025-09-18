Fiduciary Alliance LLC Trims Position in Comerica Incorporated $CMA

Fiduciary Alliance LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $480,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 19.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Comerica by 2.8% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Finally, WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth $810,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James Mcgregor Carr sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $269,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,928.88. The trade was a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allysun C. Fleming sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $140,763.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,690.72. This trade represents a 18.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA opened at $69.59 on Thursday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.12 and a 12 month high of $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.61. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $849.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.39 million. Comerica had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.41%.

CMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Comerica and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Comerica in a report on Monday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.10.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

