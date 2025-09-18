Fiduciary Alliance LLC Trims Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $IGSB

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 77.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,996 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 52.6% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 315,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 335,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after acquiring an additional 34,088 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $53.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.43. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $53.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2047 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

