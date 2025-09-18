Fiduciary Alliance LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Fiduciary Alliance LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $315.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $299.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.64. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $219.19 and a 1-year high of $321.02.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

