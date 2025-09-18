Fiduciary Alliance LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,616,000 after purchasing an additional 204,676 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,902,000 after purchasing an additional 169,005 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% during the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,977,000 after purchasing an additional 547,018 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,914,000 after purchasing an additional 106,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,141,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,970,000 after acquiring an additional 161,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $336.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $235.30 and a 52 week high of $341.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.14.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.