Financial Review: Intelligent Protection Management (NASDAQ:IPM) versus SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX)

Intelligent Protection Management (NASDAQ:IPM – Get Free Report) and SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Intelligent Protection Management and SKYX Platforms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelligent Protection Management N/A -16.88% -12.03% SKYX Platforms -41.24% -3,407.81% -56.83%

Volatility and Risk

Intelligent Protection Management has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SKYX Platforms has a beta of -3558.12, suggesting that its stock price is 355,912% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelligent Protection Management 0 0 1 0 3.00 SKYX Platforms 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Intelligent Protection Management and SKYX Platforms, as reported by MarketBeat.

Intelligent Protection Management currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 153.16%. Given Intelligent Protection Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Intelligent Protection Management is more favorable than SKYX Platforms.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.9% of Intelligent Protection Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of SKYX Platforms shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Intelligent Protection Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of SKYX Platforms shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intelligent Protection Management and SKYX Platforms”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelligent Protection Management $1.10 million 19.91 -$8.43 million ($0.34) -6.97 SKYX Platforms $86.28 million 1.68 -$35.77 million ($0.36) -3.61

Intelligent Protection Management has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SKYX Platforms. Intelligent Protection Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SKYX Platforms, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Intelligent Protection Management beats SKYX Platforms on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intelligent Protection Management

Intelligent Protection Management Corp. engages in the development of communications software to enhance security and privacy solutions for multimedia communication and data transmission. Its solutions include blockchain strategy consulting, blockchain implementation, white label video solutions, and technology licensing. The firm’s product portfolio includes Paltalk and Camfrog. The company was founded by Clifford Lerner and Darrell Lerner on July 19, 2005 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

About SKYX Platforms

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company’s first and second-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed and plugged into a ceiling’s electrical outlet box. It also provides universal power-plugs and receptacle products. In addition, it offers smart products, such as SkyHome App; sky smart universal power-plug and receptacle; sky-smart plug and play ceiling fans and lightings; and all-in-one smart sky platform. The company was formerly known as SQL Technologies Corp. and changed its name to SKYX Platforms Corp. in June 2022. SKYX Platforms Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Pompano Beach, Florida.

