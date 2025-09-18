Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.73 and traded as high as $54.33. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $54.08, with a volume of 47,962,770 shares traded.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 1.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day moving average of $50.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLF. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 585,941.9% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 228,614,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,972,565,000 after acquiring an additional 228,575,948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,005,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,471,814,000 after purchasing an additional 41,056,810 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2,215.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,726,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,427,049,000 after purchasing an additional 46,621,720 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,160,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,153,606,000 after buying an additional 953,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,067,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,049,388,000 after buying an additional 2,102,141 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

