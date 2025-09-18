First Community Trust NA Sells 147 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

First Community Trust NA reduced its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 6.2% of First Community Trust NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.4% in the second quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 10,102 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 36,995 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Wall Street Zen raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.6%

NVDA stock opened at $170.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $184.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total value of $53,064,447.43. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,749,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,937,396.57. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,975,304 shares of company stock valued at $665,001,763 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.